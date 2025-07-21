Viral Video of the Day for July 21, 2025: Toddler's pool lunch is crashed by unexpected guest!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl's lunch by the pool was crashed by a creepy creature!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the toddler is calmly enjoying her French fries while – unbeknownst to her – a lizard is taking some bites of his own from the other side of the plate.
"Took her 3 business days to notice she was sharing," one user joked.
Check out
Viral Video of the Day for July 18, 2025: "Demon" dog lets out terrifying howl when asked to go outside
Viral Video of the Day for July 17, 2025: Aunt pranks niece with fake tongue – her reaction is comedy gold!
Viral Video of the Day for July 15, 2025: Wife leaves husband napping – and returns to find him in the ocean!
Viral Video of the Day for July 14, 2025: Dolphins retrieve plastic cups for woman in jaw-dropping TikTok
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ellamcconkey