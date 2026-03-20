Viral Video of the Day for March 20, 2026: Girls prank their boyfriends with dissolving swim trunks at the beach

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, three girlfriends pull off the ultimate prank on their unsuspecting boyfriends by gifting them dissolving swim trunks for a beach trip.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the boys confidently run into the waves ready to play, when suddenly their trunks begin to dissolve, leaving them completely confused and scrambling while their girlfriends erupt into laughter on the shore.

One viewer commented, "this is even funnier because they were so excited to go play."

"the evil giggles are killing me," another wrote.

Check it out:

These girlfriends gave their boyfriends dissolving swim trunks for the beach and their reactions are priceless!
These girlfriends gave their boyfriends dissolving swim trunks for the beach and their reactions are priceless!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@elliebpeterson
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Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@elliebpeterson

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