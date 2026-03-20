Viral Video of the Day for March 20, 2026: Girls prank their boyfriends with dissolving swim trunks at the beach

In today's Viral Video of the Day , three girlfriends pull off the ultimate prank on their unsuspecting boyfriends by gifting them dissolving swim trunks for a beach trip.

In the clip, the boys confidently run into the waves ready to play, when suddenly their trunks begin to dissolve, leaving them completely confused and scrambling while their girlfriends erupt into laughter on the shore.

One viewer commented, "this is even funnier because they were so excited to go play."

"the evil giggles are killing me," another wrote.

Check it out: