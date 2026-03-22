Viral Video of the Day for March 22, 2026: Shy shelter dog finally comes out of his shell around toddler bestie

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok posted by Caitlyn Murphy is melting hearts across the internet after she captured her once-timid shelter bulldog, Chunk, racing around her laughing toddler in the backyard.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the toddler sits in the mulch giggling uncontrollably as Chunk zips around him with a burst of energy.

Caitlyn shared in the caption that Chunk "is afraid of everything" and that it took two years of patience before he truly began to come out of his shell.

The formerly fearful pup looks like a completely different dog!

One viewer joked, "Practically unsupervised this is so dangerous the dog is going to get addicted to the sound of laughter and want to become a stand up comedian."

Check it out:

This bulldog was too scared to trust anyone – then he met his toddler best friend!
This bulldog was too scared to trust anyone – then he met his toddler best friend!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cait.murphy
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Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cait.murphy

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