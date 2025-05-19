Viral Video of the Day for May 19, 2025: TikToker's hair goes up in flames after candle mishap!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one TikToker's crafting session turned into a fiery disaster – literally!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Charles sets up to sew and checks his camera setup.
But as he leans in, he gets a little too close to a lit candle – and his hair instantly catches fire!
"THE LOOKING AROUND IS TAKING ME OUT SO BAD," one viewer commented.
Check out the epic fail:
Viral Video of the Day for May 17, 2025: Cat shows off favorite windowsill relaxation spot on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for May 15, 2025: Golden retriever scores very own couch and lives his best life!
Viral Video of the Day for May 14, 2025: Sneaky sausage dog fakes jailbreak for impeccable toy heist!
Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2025: Family's cruise prank leaves sleeping member in total chaos!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chasingcharles