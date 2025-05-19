Viral Video of the Day for May 19, 2025: TikToker's hair goes up in flames after candle mishap!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one TikToker's crafting session turned into a fiery disaster – literally!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Charles sets up to sew and checks his camera setup.

But as he leans in, he gets a little too close to a lit candle – and his hair instantly catches fire!

"THE LOOKING AROUND IS TAKING ME OUT SO BAD," one viewer commented.

Check out the epic fail:

This TikToker named Charles accidentally caught his hair on fire while filming a video!
This TikToker named Charles accidentally caught his hair on fire while filming a video!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chasingcharles
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chasingcharles

