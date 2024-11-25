Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2024: Birthday boy in happiness-fueled shock during clown visit!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a boy named Felipe was astonished at a musical clown that arrived at his birthday party.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Felipe locks onto the clown's every move in shock and delight.

But his body can't help but sway to the rhythm of the catchy music!

"felipe was waiting for this moment his whole life," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy named Felipe who was shocked when a clown arrived at his birthday party!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@filitoshow
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@filitoshow

