Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2024: Birthday boy in happiness-fueled shock during clown visit!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a boy named Felipe was astonished at a musical clown that arrived at his birthday party.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Felipe locks onto the clown's every move in shock and delight.
But his body can't help but sway to the rhythm of the catchy music!
"felipe was waiting for this moment his whole life," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@filitoshow