Viral Video of the Day for November 29, 2025: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade stilt performer has nasty wipeout!
New York, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a stilt performer dressed as a snow-themed character had a heart-stopping moment when she suddenly lost her balance.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the girl can be seen walking on tall stilts through the parade route when she unexpectedly falls forward, landing hard on her knees as the massive crowd looks on.
Luckily, the person filming says she popped right back up moments later and continued on like a pro.
"please tell me they wear knee pads or something," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@journalismthings