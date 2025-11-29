Viral Video of the Day for November 29, 2025: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade stilt performer has nasty wipeout!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

New York, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a stilt performer dressed as a snow-themed character had a heart-stopping moment when she suddenly lost her balance.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the girl can be seen walking on tall stilts through the parade route when she unexpectedly falls forward, landing hard on her knees as the massive crowd looks on.

Luckily, the person filming says she popped right back up moments later and continued on like a pro.

"please tell me they wear knee pads or something," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This stilt walker at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade slipped, hit the ground, then got right back up!
This stilt walker at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade slipped, hit the ground, then got right back up!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@journalismthings
Viral Video of the Day for November 28, 2025: Dachshund puppy learns funniest new "trick" Viral Video of the Day for November 28, 2025: Dachshund puppy learns funniest new "trick"
Viral Video of the Day for November 27, 2025: Woman's trampoline fun takes a hilarious turn Viral Video of the Day for November 27, 2025: Woman's trampoline fun takes a hilarious turn
Viral Video of the Day for November 26, 2025: Derpy cat steals the show in hilarious TikTok twist Viral Video of the Day for November 26, 2025: Derpy cat steals the show in hilarious TikTok twist
Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2025: Little boy fully believes he turned into real tiger in hilarious TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2025: Little boy fully believes he turned into real tiger in hilarious TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for November 24, 2025: Food review goes hilariously off the rails Viral Video of the Day for November 24, 2025: Food review goes hilariously off the rails
Viral Video of the Day for November 22, 2025: TikToker's Wicked performance takes hilarious turn Viral Video of the Day for November 22, 2025: TikToker's Wicked performance takes hilarious turn
Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2025: Firefighter tries first ice bath – and immediately regrets it! Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2025: Firefighter tries first ice bath – and immediately regrets it!
Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2025: Wife's hotel hallway jump goes hilariously wrong Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2025: Wife's hotel hallway jump goes hilariously wrong

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@journalismthings

More on Viral Video of the Day: