Mountain Fire: Wind-fanned wildfire burning out of control near Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California - A wildfire fanned by powerful winds was burning out of control near Los Angeles on Wednesday, with scores of residents ordered to evacuate and some taken to the hospital.

A wildfire fanned by powerful winds was burning out of control near Los Angeles on Wednesday, with scores of residents ordered to evacuate and some taken to the hospital. © ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP

Multiple large homes were destroyed as the fire tore through neighborhoods, blanketing a huge area in thick, choking smoke.

Fierce gusts up to 80 miles an hour were pushing smoke sideways and fueling flames that were scorching through farmland.

The fire was reported near Moorpark, 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles, around breakfast time on Wednesday but had exploded to around 1,500 acres within a few hours and had moved into a suburb of Camarillo, home to around 70,000 people.

Local broadcasters showed luxury homes in the Camarillo Heights area engulfed in flames, many utterly destroyed.

Further up the hillsides, aerial footage showed people frantically loading horses into trailers at sprawling ranch properties as swirling flames loomed nearby.

"It's bad out there, but we're getting them all out," one woman told local broadcaster KTLA as she drove horses out of the area.

"[The fire] was surrounding on both sides... It's just all over the place. It's not one clear fire line. It's everywhere."

Firefighters had no official figures for the number of properties affected by the fire, which was also burning through fruit groves and brushland.

The high winds were picking up embers, threatening to spread the blaze further afield.