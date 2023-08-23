Smith River Complex wildfire raging on California-Oregon border leads to evacuations

Gasquet, California - The Smith River Complex wildfire burning near the California-Oregon border has consumed 40,000 acres and prompted evacuations as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the US Forest Service.

Firefighters are battling the Smith River Complex wildfire, which has already scorched over 40,000 acres of land. © Facebook/U.S. Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest

The alarming situation started August 15 after the Six Rivers National Forest was hit with 150 lightning strikes, which caused at least 27 fires, the forest service said.



The fire is spread across the Smith River National Recreation Area, which is a protected area in northwestern California. It's burning in Del Norte County, closest to the town of Gasquet, with no containment.

The Del Norte County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order from Slant Bridge to the Oregon border, which includes the community of Gasquet.

The latest information, including the multiple road closures south of the Oregon-California border, can be found on the county's emergency services Facebook page. Residents affected by the fire can receive emergency shelter provided by the American Red Cross.

The most up-to-date information regarding shelters can be found on the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region Facebook page. Those in the area are also advised to sign up for community alerts.