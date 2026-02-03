Kremlin warns of "dangerous" moment as US-Russia nuclear treaty set to expire

Moscow, Russia - The Kremlin warned on Tuesday that the world was heading into a "dangerous" moment as the last US- Russia nuclear treaty is set to expire this week.

US President Donald Trump (r.) and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose on the tarmac after arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

New START, the last nuclear treaty between Washington and Moscow after decades of agreements dating to the Cold War, is set to expire on Thursday, and with it restrictions on the two top nuclear powers.

"In just a few days, the world will be in a more dangerous position than it has ever been before," spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists, including from AFP, during a daily briefing.

The Kremlin, which has offered a one-year extension of the treaty, said "we still haven't received a response from the Americans to this initiative."

If the treaty is not extended, the world's top two nuclear powers would "be left without a fundamental document that would limit and control these arsenals," for the first time.

President Donald Trump, who cut many international agreements limiting the US, said in September that an extension of the New START "sounds like a good idea," but little has changed since then.