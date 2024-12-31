Brazilian President Lula's doctors share health update weeks after surgery

Brasilia, Brazil - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula is showing "progressive improvement" following surgery three weeks ago to stop an intracranial hemorrhage, his doctors said after a hospital check-up scan on Tuesday.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gives a thumbs up as he leaves the Sirio-Libanes Hospital following a medical evaluation. © REUTERS

A CT scan of 79-year-old Lula's head showed "significant resorption" of the pocket of blood that had formed between membrane layers, the doctors said in a statement.

They said that indicated "progressive improvement consistent with the excellent condition of the president."

The scan was carried out at the Brasilia unit of the Hospital Sirio-Libanes. The hospital's main facility is in Sao Paulo, and that was where Lula had undergone the emergency surgery on December 10.

The hemorrhage was linked to a bad fall he suffered on October 19, when he slipped in a bathroom in his presidential residence in Brasilia.

After the surgery, Lula was released from the hospital on December 15 to convalesce a few days in his Sao Paulo private residence, before being given the all-clear on December 19 to return to the capital Brasilia.

His doctors at the time had announced he would be back for the check-up that was carried out on Tuesday.