Brazilian President Lula's doctors share health update weeks after surgery

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula is showing "progressive improvement" after surgery three weeks ago to stop an intracranial hemorrhage, his doctors said.

Brasilia, Brazil - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula is showing "progressive improvement" following surgery three weeks ago to stop an intracranial hemorrhage, his doctors said after a hospital check-up scan on Tuesday.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gives a thumbs up as he leaves the Sirio-Libanes Hospital following a medical evaluation.  © REUTERS

A CT scan of 79-year-old Lula's head showed "significant resorption" of the pocket of blood that had formed between membrane layers, the doctors said in a statement.

They said that indicated "progressive improvement consistent with the excellent condition of the president."

The scan was carried out at the Brasilia unit of the Hospital Sirio-Libanes. The hospital's main facility is in Sao Paulo, and that was where Lula had undergone the emergency surgery on December 10.

The hemorrhage was linked to a bad fall he suffered on October 19, when he slipped in a bathroom in his presidential residence in Brasilia.

After the surgery, Lula was released from the hospital on December 15 to convalesce a few days in his Sao Paulo private residence, before being given the all-clear on December 19 to return to the capital Brasilia.

His doctors at the time had announced he would be back for the check-up that was carried out on Tuesday.

Lula sparks health concerns

Since his operation, Lula has been wearing a Panama-style hat in public to cover the bandage and scarring on his head.

He wore the hat in a Christmas Eve broadcast welcoming the get-well wishes he had received during his hospitalization.

Although Lula has cut a vibrant figure on the world stage, his health has been the subject of concern over years. He had successful treatment in 2011 for throat cancer, and a hip replacement operation last year.

