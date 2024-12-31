Brazilian President Lula's doctors share health update weeks after surgery
Brasilia, Brazil - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula is showing "progressive improvement" following surgery three weeks ago to stop an intracranial hemorrhage, his doctors said after a hospital check-up scan on Tuesday.
A CT scan of 79-year-old Lula's head showed "significant resorption" of the pocket of blood that had formed between membrane layers, the doctors said in a statement.
They said that indicated "progressive improvement consistent with the excellent condition of the president."
The scan was carried out at the Brasilia unit of the Hospital Sirio-Libanes. The hospital's main facility is in Sao Paulo, and that was where Lula had undergone the emergency surgery on December 10.
The hemorrhage was linked to a bad fall he suffered on October 19, when he slipped in a bathroom in his presidential residence in Brasilia.
After the surgery, Lula was released from the hospital on December 15 to convalesce a few days in his Sao Paulo private residence, before being given the all-clear on December 19 to return to the capital Brasilia.
His doctors at the time had announced he would be back for the check-up that was carried out on Tuesday.
Lula sparks health concerns
Since his operation, Lula has been wearing a Panama-style hat in public to cover the bandage and scarring on his head.
He wore the hat in a Christmas Eve broadcast welcoming the get-well wishes he had received during his hospitalization.
Although Lula has cut a vibrant figure on the world stage, his health has been the subject of concern over years. He had successful treatment in 2011 for throat cancer, and a hip replacement operation last year.
Cover photo: REUTERS