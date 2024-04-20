Blinken sets new China visit to quell tensions and curb support for Russia

Washington DC - Secretary of State Antony Blinken next week will pay his second visit in less than a year to China , hoping to use easing tension to press Beijing to curb wartime support for Russia .

Secretary of State Antony Blinken next week will pay his second visit in less than a year to China © Tiziana FABI / AFP

Blinken's trip Wednesday through Friday marks a further lowering of US-China friction that soared under former president Donald Trump, who is again vowing a hard line if he returns in the November elections.

But President Joe Biden, while seeking greater stability between the world's two largest economies, has kept up the pressure.

In the days ahead of Blinken's trip, Biden met jointly with the leaders of US allies Japan and the Philippines, both wary of China, and moved to raise steel tariffs on a "cheating" China.

"We are in a different place than we were a year ago when the bilateral relationship was at a historic low point," a senior US official told reporters ahead of the trip announcement.

"We've set out to stabilize the bilateral relationship without sacrificing our capacity to strengthen our alliances, compete vigorously, and defend our interests," he said on customary condition of anonymity.

High on Blinken's agenda will be what US officials say is a major push by China that has helped Russia, in the throes of the Ukraine invasion, carry out its biggest militarization since Soviet times.

US officials say China has stopped short of direct military assistance but has provided dual-use supplies that have let Russia regroup amid a long delay in US aid to Ukraine due to inaction in the House of Representatives, led by Trump's Republican Party.

Blinken will take the message directly to Beijing after encouraging European allies to make their concerns known with China, which is seen as eager for smooth relations with the West as it faces economic headwinds.