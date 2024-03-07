Senior US lawmaker to attend Taiwan presidential inauguration amid China tensions

US Representative Mike McCaul said Wednesday he would visit Taiwan for the inauguration of President-elect Lai Ching-te amid growing tensions with China.

Taipei, Taiwan - A top US lawmaker said Wednesday he would visit Taiwan for the inauguration of President-elect Lai Ching-te, a year after his last trip to the self-governing democracy provoked anger from China.



US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Mike McCaul (r.) is due to attend the inauguration of Taiwan's President-elect Lai Ching-te. Representative Mike McCaul, who leads the House Foreign Affairs Committee, spoke alongside Taiwan's representative in Washington and lawmakers from both parties at an event in the US Capitol marking 45 years since a landmark law to support Taiwan.

"I'll be leading a delegation to Taiwan to celebrate the president's inauguration," McCaul said of the ceremony set to take place on May 20. McCaul last visited Taiwan in April 2023 to meet President Tsai Ing-wen. China responded with a show of military force and later imposed sanctions on McCaul, a Republican from Texas. "The last time I visited Taiwan, I was greeted very warmly by President Tsai but not so warmly by the CCP," McCaul said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party. "It's an illustration in terms of the aggression that we're seeing out of China right now," he said.

Tensions over Taiwan grow between US and China

US military aid for Taiwan

Representative Ted Lieu has urged Congress to pass a massive foreign military aid package which includes billions for Taiwan. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP The United States switched recognition in 1979 from Taipei to Beijing. Only 11 countries plus the Vatican still recognize Taiwan. The US Congress responded to the move in 1979 by passing the Taiwan Relations Act, which requires the United States to provide weapons to Taiwan to defend itself and ensures that Taiwanese representatives in the United States are treated as foreign diplomats in all but name. Taiwan's de facto ambassador Alexander Tah-Ray Yui, who recently took over after his predecessor Hsiao Bi-khim was elected vice president under Lai, voiced gratitude to the United States over the assurances. The law provides Taiwan with "security and the political space to create a vibrant democracy and a system that respects human rights, the rule of law and market-based economic principles," Yui said. Taiwan has enjoyed broad bipartisan support, with Republicans warning of threats from China and Democrats hailing the status of human rights in Taiwan, Asia's frontrunner in LGBTQ+ equality. Representative Ted Lieu, a Democrat born in Taiwan, said that there was consensus in Congress "to have Taiwan be able to defend itself." He urged Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, to allow a vote on a $95-billion package passed in the Senate that would authorize military assistance to Taiwan alongside Ukraine and Israel.