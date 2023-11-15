Biden and Xi agree to restart high-level military-to-military talks

Beijing, China - Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned President Joe Biden at a summit to stop arming Taiwan but agreed to restart high-level military-to-military talks, Beijing said Thursday.

President Joe Biden (r.) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (l.) walk together after a meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' week in Woodside, California on November 15, 2023. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

"The US side should... stop arming Taiwan, and support China's peaceful reunification," Xi told Biden, according to a readout from China's foreign ministry.

"China will realize reunification, and this is unstoppable," the Chinese leader said of the future of the self-ruled island, which Beijing has pledged to re-take one day.

But the two leaders "agreed Wednesday to resume on the basis of equality and respect high-level military-to-military communication," Beijing state media said.

They also agreed at the California summit to set up joint government talks on the use of artificial intelligence, as well as a working group on counternarcotics cooperation, Xinhua news agency said.

The two further committed to work towards stepping up scheduled passenger flights between their countries early next year.