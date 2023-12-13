Bipartisan House committee urges "reset" on China economic ties

Washington DC - A bipartisan committee on Tuesday called for a "reset" of Washington's economic ties with Beijing, laying out a more aggressive approach in handling competition with China .

The 53-page report released by the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) came after it held hearings and met with industry officials and experts.



"The United States must now chart a new path that puts its national security, economic security, and values at the core of its economic engagement with the PRC and invests in long-term American technological leadership," said the report, referring to the People's Republic of China.

While many recommendations might not immediately be taken up by lawmakers, the proposals could lead to bipartisan legislation in the future.

Its recommendations include moving China from its current tariff classification to ensure the country abides by its trade commitments.

The committee argued that China's accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001 "undermined and impaired" benefits that the United States and other economies expected to get from expanded trade ties with the country.

It added that China had not embarked upon the structural reforms expected and failed to live up to WTO principles.