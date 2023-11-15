Biden and Xi vow to reduce tensions as key summit talks begin

Woodside, California - President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands and pledged to steer their countries away from conflict Wednesday as they met for the first time in a year at a high-stakes summit in California.

President Joe Biden greets Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' week in Woodside, California on November 15, 2023. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

The hotly anticipated meeting began with Biden greeting Xi as he stepped out of a black limousine at the scenic Filoli country estate near San Francisco before they shared a quick handshake on the front steps.

The two leaders then headed inside for painstakingly choreographed closed-door talks on issues including Taiwan, sanctions, and trade that have roiled relations between the world's largest economies.

Sitting opposite Xi at a long wooden table inside a frescoed ballroom decorated with US and Chinese flags, Biden opened his remarks by saying that tensions should "not veer into conflict."

"We've known each other for a long time. We haven't always agreed, which is not a surprise to anyone, but our meetings have always been candid and straightforward and useful," he said as Xi listened through headphones.

"I think it's paramount that you and I understand each other clearly, leader to leader, but [with] no misconceptions or miscommunication. We have to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict."

Biden added that they would discuss global challenges including climate change, drugs, and artificial intelligence.