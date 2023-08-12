Eiffel Tower evacuates due to bomb threat

Paris, France - The Eiffel Tower in Paris, one of the world' s most emblematic symbols, was evacuated for several hours on Saturday after a bomb alert. About 4,000 visitors had to leave the Paris landmark and the square located below the tower on Saturday.

Law enforcement officers secures the area in central Paris on Saturday after a security alert prompted the evacuation of three floors of the Eiffel Tower in France. © MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

SETE, the body running the site which draws millions of visitors every year, said bomb disposal experts and police scoured the area, including a restaurant located on one of the floors.

"It's a usual procedure in this kind of situation which however is rare," a spokesperson said.

Visitors were evacuated from the tower's three floors and the square under the monument, while a security perimeter was set up and people directed away.

The alert was lifted a few hours later, a police source and SETE said. It was not initially known how the threat was received.

The more than 130-year-old tower near the Seine is visited by some 7 million people every year.