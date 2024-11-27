Mexico warns Trump's proposed tariffs "would be a shot in the foot" for the US

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico said Wednesday the US will be shooting itself in the foot if President-elect Donald Trump implements his threats to impose 25% tariffs on Mexican imports.

Trump on Monday fired the warning shot in a looming trade war with the top three US trading partners by threatening to impose huge tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China if they failed to stop undocumented migration and drug smuggling into the US.

He said he would charge 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports and 10% on Chinese goods "above any additional tariffs" on the world's second-biggest economy.

Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard warned that the cost to US companies of the tariffs on Mexico would be "huge."

"Around 400,000 jobs will be lost" in the US, he said, citing a study based on figures from US carmakers that manufacture in Mexico.

He added the tariffs would also hit US consumers hard.

Ebrard cited the US market for pickup trucks, most of which are manufactured in Mexico, as an example, claiming the tariffs would add $3,000 to the cost of a new vehicle.

"The impact of this measure will chiefly be felt by consumers in the United States... That is why we say that it would be a shot in the foot," he said, speaking alongside President Claudia Sheinbaum during her regular morning conference.

Mexico and China have been particularly vociferous in their opposition to Trump's threats of a trade war from day one of his second presidential term, which begins on January 20.