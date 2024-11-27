Trump picks trade representative who will help carry out looming trade wars
Washington DC - Donald Trump named Jamieson Greer his trade representative, a key figure in implementing the president-elect's economic agenda, particularly his plans to impose massive trade tariffs.
Trump also picked Kevin Hassett as his top economic advisor, bringing the member of his first administration to head the White House National Economic Council. Hassett is set to help advance Trump's plans too, ranging from tax cuts to widening energy production.
"Jamieson played a key role during my First Term in imposing Tariffs on China and others to combat unfair Trade practices," Trump said on Tuesday of Greer, who served as chief of staff to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during the Republican's previous administration.
He also cited Greer's experience in helping to see through a trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Greer is a partner at law firm King & Spalding. Hassett, formerly Trump's Council of Economic Advisers chair, will not require Senate confirmation.
"He will play an important role in helping American families recover from the Inflation that was unleashed by the Biden Administration," Trump said.
Trump gearing up for tariff wars
During Trump's first term from 2017 to 2021, the US introduced tariffs on billions of dollars worth of imports – notably on China but also America's allies.
In particular, the Trump administration imposed levies on some $300 billion in Chinese goods as Washington and Beijing engaged in an escalating tariff war. Lighthizer sought to force changes in Beijing's economic policies.
If confirmed by the Senate, Greer, who is viewed as Lighthizer's protégé, will be charged with rolling out Trump's tariff policy and negotiating trade deals. Hassett will also have a role pushing for a renewal of Trump's previous tax cuts.
Even before he takes office in January, Trump has threatened to begin his presidency with an immediate trade war against three top US economic partners: China, Mexico, and Canada.
The aim is to raise government revenue and target countries that Trump thinks have been "ripping us off," while pushing businesses to bring production back to US shores.
Both Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have responded by pointing out such measures would end up harming the US as well.
