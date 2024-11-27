Trump picks trade representative who will help carry out looming trade wars

Washington DC - Donald Trump named Jamieson Greer his trade representative, a key figure in implementing the president-elect's economic agenda, particularly his plans to impose massive trade tariffs.

President-elect Donald Trump nominated attorney Jamieson Greer as trade representative in his incoming administration. © Collage: REUTERS & King & Spalding

Trump also picked Kevin Hassett as his top economic advisor, bringing the member of his first administration to head the White House National Economic Council. Hassett is set to help advance Trump's plans too, ranging from tax cuts to widening energy production.

"Jamieson played a key role during my First Term in imposing Tariffs on China and others to combat unfair Trade practices," Trump said on Tuesday of Greer, who served as chief of staff to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during the Republican's previous administration.

He also cited Greer's experience in helping to see through a trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Greer is a partner at law firm King & Spalding. Hassett, formerly Trump's Council of Economic Advisers chair, will not require Senate confirmation.

"He will play an important role in helping American families recover from the Inflation that was unleashed by the Biden Administration," Trump said.