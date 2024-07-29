Kim Jong-un has big plans for his young daughter, South Korean spy agency claims

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is grooming his teenage daughter as his successor, according to South Korean lawmakers briefed by Seoul's spy agency on Monday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is believed to be grooming his young daughter, Kim Ju-ae, to be his successor. © Jung Yeon-je / AFP

The daughter, Kim Ju-ae, whose age has not been confirmed, has been seen with her father at a variety of events, fuelling speculation that Kim Jong-un has chosen her as heir apparent to lead a fourth generation of hereditary rule by his family.



South Korean MP Lee Seong-kweun said the National Intelligence Service (NIS) has judged that she has been chosen as heir.

"Pyongyang is teaching Kim Ju-ae to be heir apparent, indicating she's the most likely successor," Lee told reporters after the agency briefing.

The NIS also told parliamentarians that Kim Jong Un is now "heavily overweight" at "around 140 kilograms (308 pounds)", putting him at "high risk of heart-related illness."

Kim, who is widely known to be a cigarette smoker, was said to have shown symptoms of high blood pressure and diabetes in his early 30s, Lee cited the NIS as saying.