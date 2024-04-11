Kim Jong-un makes "death-blow" vow as South Korea's ruling party suffers crushing defeat

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to deal a "death-blow" to his country's enemies, state media said Thursday, as South Korea's hawkish ruling party suffered a defeat in parliamentary elections.

Kim Jong-un said North Korea would deal a "death blow" to its enemies if faced with provocations. © via REUTERS

So far this year, the nuclear-armed North has declared South Korea its "principal enemy," closed agencies dedicated to reunification and outreach, and threatened war over "even 0.001 millimeters" of territorial infringement.



If provoked, North Korea will "deal a death-blow to the enemy without hesitation by mobilizing all means in its possession," Kim said, according to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

He made the remarks during a visit to the Kim Jong Il University of Military and Politics on April 10, the same day as South Korea's parliamentary election, KCNA said.

"Now is the time to be more thoroughly prepared for a war than ever before," Kim said.

North Korea must be "firmly and perfectly prepared for a war, which should be won without fail, not just for a possible war."