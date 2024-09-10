Kim Jong-un makes nuclear weapons vow and urges North Korea to step up preparations

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country was moving to steadily increase its nuclear arsenal, state media reported Tuesday, claiming that Pyongyang was a "responsible" nuclear state.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country would "steadily strengthen its nuclear force" in order to deter its enemies. © via REUTERS

Kim was speaking at an event to mark the 76th anniversary of the country's founding, with state media images showing thousands of people gathering in central Pyongyang to celebrate.



Due to what Kim characterized as "more various threats" from the US and its allies, North Korea's "nuclear force" and its ability to deploy it "should be more thoroughly perfected," he urged.

North Korea "will steadily strengthen its nuclear force capable of fully coping with any threatening acts imposed by its nuclear-armed rival states," Kim vowed said.

The country will also "redouble its measures and efforts to make all the armed forces of the state, including the nuclear force, fully ready for combat," he added.

Kim said Pyongyang was a "responsible nuclear weapons state," adding that "our nuclear weapons for defending ourselves do not pose a threat to anyone."