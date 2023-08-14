Kim Jong-un orders "drastic" missile boost ahead of US-South Korean drills

Kim Jong-un called for a "drastic boost" in missile production during visits to key weapons factories as South Korea and the US prepare for joint drills.

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for a "drastic boost" in missile production during visits to key weapons factories, state media said Monday, as South Korea and the US prepare for joint drills next week.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un toured weapons factories and demanded an increase in missile production. © via REUTERS The tour of the plants from Friday to Saturday came after Kim called for stepping up war preparations at a key military meeting last week.

Kim's two-day inspections included visits to factories producing tactical missiles and armored combat vehicles, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. During the tactical missile factory visit, Kim "expressed satisfaction" as the plant had "perfected the scientific and technological issues arising in production" and pushed ahead with the modernization of the weapons. "He set forth an important goal to drastically boost the existing missile production capacity" and underlined the factory's role in "speeding up" war preparations, KCNA said.

Kim Jong-un personally drives armored vehicle

Kim Jong-un reportedly drove an armored vehicle himself and insisted North Korea step up its war preparations. © via REUTERS Kim stressed the "need to ensure a boost in the production of shells" and personally drove an armored combat vehicle, according to the report. Photos carried by the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed a beaming Kim seated in the driver's seat of a "newly-developed utility combat armored vehicle" as he took it out for a test drive surrounded by three officials. Kim also inspected a factory producing transporter erector launchers – vehicles for transporting and launching tactical missiles – and stressed the importance of developing and producing the mobile platforms. The North Korean army should have an "overwhelming military force" and be "fully prepared for coping with any war at any moment" against the enemy, Kim said, adding they must "surely annihilate them if they launch an attack," KCNA reported.

US and South Korea set for more military exercises

The inspections come as South Korea and the US prepare for the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise set to take place August 21 through August 31. North Korea views such exercises as rehearsals for an invasion and has repeatedly warned it would take "overwhelming" action in response. Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Monday described the upcoming joint drills as "a tough and realistic exercise to strengthen the combined defense posture and alliance response capabilities." The US, South Korea, and Japan are also set to hold a trilateral summit in Washington DC on Friday, as they seek to bolster security cooperation in response to North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats.