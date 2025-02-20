North Korea condemns "foolish acts" of US, Japan, and South Korea after denuclearization agreement

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea has criticized the "adventuristic and foolish acts" of the US, Japan, and South Korea, state media reported on Tuesday.

North Korea, led by Kim Jong Un, has threatened the US, Japan, and South Korea after they reaffirmed their commitment to the "complete denuclearization" of the country. © KCNA via REUTERS

North Korea warned that any "provocation and threat of the hostile countries will face an overwhelming and decisive counteraction," a statement from Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry carried by state-controlled KCNA news agency said.

The statement came after US, South Korean, and Japanese diplomats met at the Munich Security Council on Saturday, reaffirming their commitment to the "complete denuclearization" of North Korea.

The North Korean ministry said the US was "pursuing an outdated and absurd plan" of denuclearization, KCNA reported.

"As for the shortsighted 'goal' of the US, it is no more than the height of stupidity that arouses the astonishment of the world people as is the case with the fact that ignorant primitives ask the moderns to return to their society," the statement continued.

"We condemn and reject the US action in the most resolute tone."

North Korea would "consistently adhere to the new line of bolstering up the nuclear force" established by leader Kim Jong Un, it added.

North Korea has released a number of statements recently accusing the US of hostile policies against it, without directly naming President Donald Trump, who returned to the White House less than a month ago.