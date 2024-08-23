North Korea rages at "provocative" US arms sale and vows response

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea on Friday blasted a US deal to deliver Apache helicopters to South Korea a "reckless, provocative act" and promised it would build up its own forces in response.

A US deal to sell $3.5 billions worth of Apache attack helicopters and related equipment to South Korea was blasted as "reckless" by the Pyongyang regime. © Jung Yeon-je / AFP

"We strongly oppose and reject the US and its vassal forces' arms buildup," Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, referring to the South.



"This is a reckless, provocative act of deliberately increasing the security instability in the region," it added, also criticizing recent US sales to Japan and other Asia-Pacific allies of Washington.

US arms sales in the Pacific would prompt the North's "strategic deterrence" to be "further strengthened" in response.

"The prevailing situation urgently calls for thoroughly ensuring the military balance in the region by increasing the defense capabilities in every way in direct proportion to security challenges and threats that may result from the US arms sales," Pyongyang said.

On Monday, the US announced its approval of a $3.5 billion sale to South Korea of up to 36 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and related equipment, including missiles.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said the sale would "improve the Republic of Korea's capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force capable of deterring adversaries and participating in regional operations."

While the State Department approved the sale, Congress must still sign off on the transaction.