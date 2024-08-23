North Korea rages at "provocative" US arms sale and vows response
Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea on Friday blasted a US deal to deliver Apache helicopters to South Korea a "reckless, provocative act" and promised it would build up its own forces in response.
"We strongly oppose and reject the US and its vassal forces' arms buildup," Pyongyang's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, referring to the South.
"This is a reckless, provocative act of deliberately increasing the security instability in the region," it added, also criticizing recent US sales to Japan and other Asia-Pacific allies of Washington.
US arms sales in the Pacific would prompt the North's "strategic deterrence" to be "further strengthened" in response.
"The prevailing situation urgently calls for thoroughly ensuring the military balance in the region by increasing the defense capabilities in every way in direct proportion to security challenges and threats that may result from the US arms sales," Pyongyang said.
On Monday, the US announced its approval of a $3.5 billion sale to South Korea of up to 36 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and related equipment, including missiles.
The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said the sale would "improve the Republic of Korea's capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force capable of deterring adversaries and participating in regional operations."
While the State Department approved the sale, Congress must still sign off on the transaction.
South Korea responds to Pyongyang rhetoric
Seoul's unification ministry said Friday that North Korea was the one "threatening peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula".
Pyongyang has defined inter-Korean relations as those of "two hostile nations" and is continuously "developing and advancing illegal nuclear and missiles," the statement added.
The South Korean government is "closely monitoring and thoroughly assessing North Korea's activities through close cooperation with relevant agencies," Kim In-ae, vice spokesperson for the ministry, told reporters.
News of the helicopter sale came the same day that Washington and Seoul began major annual joint military drills, with new exercises aimed at containing the North.
The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise runs until August 29 and will involve thousands of military personnel.
