North Korea says launched cruise missiles in "counterattack" drills

Seoul, South Korea - North Korea carried out a test-launch of strategic cruise missiles in the Yellow Sea this week, in a drill Pyongyang said Friday aimed at showing off its "counterattack" capabilities.

A man watches a television screen showing news footage of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un observing a test-launch of strategic cruise missiles, at a train station in Seoul on Friday. © Jung Yeon-je / AFP

Leader Kim Jong Un was at the exercise, which took place on Wednesday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The missiles flew for 130 minutes and travelled at a 986 mile-long trajectory before they "precisely hit the targets," according to KCNA.

Pyongyang said the drills were aimed at warning nuclear-armed North Korea's enemies of its "counterattack capability in any space and the readiness of its various nuke operation means."

Images in North Korean state media showed Kim, flanked by officials, sporting binoculars and watching a missile destroy a small building, which erupts in flames.

Attending the drill, Kim said it was the responsibility of North Korea's nuclear forces to "defend the national sovereignty and security."

"Powerful striking ability," he said, served as "the most perfect deterrence and defence," KCNA reported.

Pyongyang accused North Korea's enemies of "seriously violating the security environment" as well as "fostering and escalating" confrontation.

KCNA did not say where the test took place, but specialist website NK News said it likely took place near the city of Nampho, roughly 80 miles from the border with South Korea.