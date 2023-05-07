Russia accuses Ukraine of terrorism after car bomb attack on writer

Moscow, Russia - Russia is pointing the finger at Ukraine for a car bomb attack on the pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin, calling it a "terrorist attack."

Prilepin was seriously injured on Saturday morning when an explosive device attached to his car detonated in the Nizhny Novgorod region east of Moscow. His driver died.



The Foreign Ministry in Moscow said that the investigation was ongoing, "but it is already clear from the materials... that there is talk of another terrorist attack organized and carried out by the Kyiv regime and backed by Western curators."

Two suspects have been detained, one of which was filmed confessing that he had been recruited by the Ukrainian secret service (SBU).

When asked by the internet newspaper Ukrainska Pravda, a representative of the SBU said they would "neither confirm nor deny" involvement in such attacks.

The governor of Nizhny Novgorod, Gleb Nikitin, said Prilepin had since undergone surgery, having suffered several broken bones.