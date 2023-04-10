Russia responds to leak of secret US documents on Ukraine war

Moscow, Russia - The Russian government is following the publication of what appear to be secret US documents on the war in Ukraine with interest, an official said, but added that he would not comment on whether it was behind the leaks.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded following the publication of what appear to be secret US documents on the war in Ukraine. © REUTERS

"The leaks are reasonably interesting," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday. "Everyone is studying, analyzing and discussing them widely."



Reports on the contents of the documents published have come thick and fast. The material appears to contain information from US intelligence services on Ukrainian warfare.

Asked about possible involvement of Russian agencies in the publication, the Kremlin spokesman said he could not comment.

"We all know that this is again about this tendency to blame Russia for everything, always and everywhere, and to pin everything on Russia," Peskov said.

This blaming is a "widespread disease," which is why there is nothing to comment on, he said.