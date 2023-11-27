Russian women's group issue stunning statement slamming Putin's "terrible mistake"

Moscow, Russia - A group of Russian women harshly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for concealing information about the front line of the war in Ukraine in order to secure his re-election next year.

A group of Russian women calling themselves The Way Home strongly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for his approach in the war on Ukraine. © Telegram/Путь Домой

The angry wives of soldiers serving in the war in Ukraine called on Putin to bring their husbands home.



"We will only retreat when our men are safe at home (FOREVER, we are not interested in rotation)," said a letter posted on the Telegram channel run by the group called Way Home.

Several demonstrations that the women, including Way Home, wanted to organize were not approved by the authorities, partly due to the Covid-19 situation in Russia. How many women are participating in the protest is unknown.

"We remember that the president promised that reservists would not be drafted, and that the duties of special military operations would be performed by professional volunteers," the Telegram post said.

Instead, their men have now been deployed for 15 months, and many have already fallen, they continued.

"The mobilization has proven to be a terrible mistake," they wrote, warning that no one is immune to another partial mobilization in 2024.