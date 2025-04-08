US and Russia to meet Thursday in Istanbul to discuss restoring embassy operations

Washington DC - The US and Russia will hold talks on Thursday in Istanbul on restoring some of their embassy operations that have been drastically scaled back following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine , the US State Department said.

The two sides will "try to make progress on further stabilizing the operations of our bilateral missions," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters on Tuesday.

The talks, the second of their kind, come after President Donald Trump reached out to Russia following the start of his second term and offered better ties if it winds down fighting in Ukraine.

"There are no political or security issues on the agenda, and Ukraine is not – absolutely not – on the agenda," she said.

"These talks are solely focused on our embassy operations, not on normalizing a bilateral relationship."

The talks are going ahead despite Russia refusing to commit to a Ukraine-backed US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday lamented the lack of a US response to recent strikes from Russia.