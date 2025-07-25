US announces $4 billion military purchase loan guarantee for key ally to Ukraine
Washington DC - The US announced Friday that it is providing a $4 billion loan guarantee for the purchase of American military equipment by Poland, which borders both Russia and war-torn Ukraine.
"Poland remains one of America's strongest and most dependable allies in Europe – a front-line nation on NATO's Eastern Flank and a leader in defense investment," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement announcing the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) for Warsaw.
Poland, a member of NATO, has been a key partner of Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of that country in February 2022.
Fearing threats from Russia, Poland has for several years rapidly modernized its military, signing a string of arms contracts, mainly with the US and South Korea.
It has already earmarked 4.7% of its GDP for military expenditure this year, and next year it aims to raise it further.
Bruce noted in her statement that Poland has made several major purchases of US weapons, including Apache attack helicopters, HIMARS rocket systems, and Patriot air defense.
