US announces $4 billion military purchase loan guarantee for key ally to Ukraine

Washington DC - The US announced Friday that it is providing a $4 billion loan guarantee for the purchase of American military equipment by Poland, which borders both Russia and war-torn Ukraine .

"Poland remains one of America's strongest and most dependable allies in Europe – a front-line nation on NATO's Eastern Flank and a leader in defense investment," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement announcing the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) for Warsaw.

Poland, a member of NATO, has been a key partner of Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of that country in February 2022.

Fearing threats from Russia, Poland has for several years rapidly modernized its military, signing a string of arms contracts, mainly with the US and South Korea.

It has already earmarked 4.7% of its GDP for military expenditure this year, and next year it aims to raise it further.