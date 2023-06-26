Yevgeny Prigozhin breaks silence with big claims after Wagner Group mutiny

Minsk, Belarus - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russia 's Wagner mercenary group, said Monday that his aborted rebellion march on Moscow over the weekend had exposed "very serious security problems" in Russia, while insisting he did not want to overthrow President Vladimir Putin.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin issued his first statements since the mercenary group's aborted mutiny. © via REUTERS

Prigozhin broke his silence in a Telegram audio message two days after staging the dramatic armed rebellion that saw his fighters approaching Moscow in columns.



The private army chief did not reveal his location but is reported to move to Belarus, after a deal brokered by Minsk to end the mutiny.

Prigozhin said his revolt was aimed at saving his embattled mercenary outfit and bringing to justice Russia's military leadership who made "huge mistakes" during the Ukraine campaign.

"We went to demonstrate our protest and not to overthrow power in the country," Prigozhin said.

But he said the mutiny – which saw armed fighters speed through southern Russia en route to Moscow – exposed major security issues.

Wagner's convoy stopped 125 miles short of Moscow and had "blocked all military infrastructure" including air bases along its path, Prigozhin said.

He claimed the group had support from locals along the way.

"In Russian towns, civilians met us with Russian flags and the symbols of Wagner," Prigozhin said.

"They were all happy when we passed through."