Taliban to participate in UN talks on Afghanistan amid concerns for women and girls

Doha, Qatar - A two-day UN conference begins on Sunday in Doha which aims to bolster international engagement with the Taliban and includes a Taliban delegation for the first time since their return to power.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid will lead the delegation to Doha, Qatar, for UN talks on Afghanistan. © STR / AFP

The UN announced that representatives from about 30 countries and international organizations have been invited to the third round of such talks to meet with the Afghan de facto authorities to discuss Afghanistan.



The chief spokesperson for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, who is leading the delegation, stated in Kabul before their departure that their priorities include discussing economic issues, international sanctions affecting Afghanistan, and their governance achievements.

However, Mujahid emphasized that internal Afghan matters, considered domestic concerns, will be off the table.

This marks a shift from February when the Taliban refused to attend a similar meeting. While the UN desires a broader agenda including human rights, women's rights, and political inclusiveness, the Taliban remain wary of outside influence.

They reject the participation of other Afghan groups, including women, insisting on being the sole representative of Afghanistan at international meetings to prevent foreign interference.