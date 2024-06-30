Taliban to participate in UN talks on Afghanistan amid concerns for women and girls
Doha, Qatar - A two-day UN conference begins on Sunday in Doha which aims to bolster international engagement with the Taliban and includes a Taliban delegation for the first time since their return to power.
The UN announced that representatives from about 30 countries and international organizations have been invited to the third round of such talks to meet with the Afghan de facto authorities to discuss Afghanistan.
The chief spokesperson for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, who is leading the delegation, stated in Kabul before their departure that their priorities include discussing economic issues, international sanctions affecting Afghanistan, and their governance achievements.
However, Mujahid emphasized that internal Afghan matters, considered domestic concerns, will be off the table.
This marks a shift from February when the Taliban refused to attend a similar meeting. While the UN desires a broader agenda including human rights, women's rights, and political inclusiveness, the Taliban remain wary of outside influence.
They reject the participation of other Afghan groups, including women, insisting on being the sole representative of Afghanistan at international meetings to prevent foreign interference.
Taliban talks come amid fears for Afghan women's and girls' rights
The Taliban's participation in the talks has sparked concerns among some activists and advocates.
"It is unacceptable for the UN to convene such a meeting without Afghan women in a central role," Nobel Peace Prize laureate and education advocate Malala Yousafzai said in a statement. "It sends all the wrong signals: that world leaders are willing to accommodate the Taliban's demands – and that girls' and women's rights in Afghanistan are not a top priority."
UN Under Secretary General Rosemary DiCarlo is expected to chair the two-day meeting. DiCarlo also plans to meet separately with Afghan activists on Tuesday. According to UN officials, her focus during all Doha discussions will be on raising the concerns of women and girls, human rights in general and the importance of political inclusion within Afghanistan.
The UN's ultimate goal is a peaceful, stable Afghanistan integrated into the international community and fulfilling its human rights commitments, particularly those of women and girls, DiCarlo said ahead of the meeting.
Cover photo: STR / AFP