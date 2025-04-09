Thailand revokes visa of American academic charged with royal insult

Phitsanulok, Thailand - A US academic charged with breaking Thailand 's strict royal defamation laws was granted bail on Wednesday, his lawyers said, but remains in custody pending an appeal to immigration authorities who earlier revoked his visa.

Paul Chambers, who has spent over a decade teaching Southeast Asian politics at a Thai university, was arrested on Tuesday after reporting to police to answer a charge of lese-majeste.

His case is a rare instance of a foreigner falling foul of strict laws that shield King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his close family from any criticism and can lead to decades-long prison sentences.

"The Appeal Court... issued an order granting bail for Paul," said a post on X from the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group (TLHR) representing Chambers.

"Paul will remain in custody at Phitsanulok Provincial Prison until the result of the bail request from immigration police is known."

His lawyer, Wannaphat Jenroumjit, earlier told AFP that immigration authorities had visited Chambers in detention and informed him his visa had been revoked.

Wannaphat said Chambers was "not confident but remains hopeful" in the Thai justice system.