Three US troops killed in drone attack in Jordan, President Biden vows reprisal

Washington DC - A drone attack on a base in Jordan killed three American troops on Sunday, with President Joe Biden blaming Iran-backed militants and vowing to hold the perpetrators to account.

It is the first time American military personnel have been killed by hostile fire in the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Gaza war, and the incident will further raise tensions in the region and fuel fears of a broader conflict directly involving Iran.

Hamas said the death of the soldiers shows Washington's backing for Israel could put it at odds with the whole Muslim world if the Gaza war continues and that it could lead to a "regional explosion."

"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said in a statement.

"We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt – we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," the president added.

US Central Command put the number of wounded from the attack near the Syrian border at 25 and said the identities of those killed will be withheld pending notification of their families.

Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said the killing of the soldiers "is a message to the American administration that unless the killing of innocent people in Gaza stops, it may be faced with the entire [Muslim] nation."

"The continuation of the American-Zionist aggression on Gaza risks a regional explosion," Abu Zuhri said in a statement.

US and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been targeted in more than 150 attacks since mid-October, according to the Pentagon, and Washington has carried out retaliatory strikes in both countries.