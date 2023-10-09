Biden deploys warships closer to Israel and sends munitions as fighting continues

Jerusalem, Israel - President Joe Biden ordered US ships and warplanes to move closer to Israel in a show of support on Sunday, while sending new military aid to bolster operations against Gaza.

President Joe Biden is moving military assets closer to Israel and providing more resources to the Israeli government to support its operations against Gaza. © Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Pentagon said it was sending the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its accompanying warships to the eastern Mediterranean, while boosting fighter aircraft squadrons in the region.



US Central Command confirmed Sunday afternoon that ships and planes had begun moving to their new posts.

At least four American citizens are known to have been killed in the violence so far, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The White House moved quickly to affirm US backing for Israel after Saturday's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip, vowing "rock solid" support and warning other parties to stay out of the conflict.

Biden on Sunday spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "conveyed that additional assistance for the Israeli Defense Forces is now on its way to Israel with more to follow over the coming days," the White House said.

"The leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to ensure that no enemies of Israel believe they can or should seek advantage from the current situation," it said in a statement.

The US president further "pledged his full support for the Government and people of Israel in the face of an unprecedented and appalling assault by Hamas terrorists."

Hamas later accused the United States, a major supplier of arms to Israel, of "actual participation in the aggression against our people" by moving the aircraft carrier.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict's worst escalation in decades has claimed more than 700 lives on the Israeli side, according to the military, while Gaza officials reported at least 400 deaths in Israeli air strikes.

Netanyahu has said there may be a long war ahead, with tens of thousands of Israeli forces already deployed to battle holdout Hamas forces and prepare a possible Gaza ground offensive.