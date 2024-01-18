US bombs Yemen for fourth time in a week as conflict with Houthis worsens

Sana'a, Yemen - The US once again attacked positions of the Houthi movement in Yemen early Thursday, the latest development in a Middle East downward spiral caused by Israel's war on Gaza.

Houthi positions in Yemen were bombed by the US for the fourth time in a week. © MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP

It was the fourth time that the US attacked the rebels in the past week.



US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that their forces "conducted strikes on 14 Iran-backed Houthi missiles that were loaded to be fired in Houthi controlled areas in Yemen."

"These strikes, along with other actions we have taken, will degrade the Houthi's capabilities to continue their reckless attacks on international and commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden," the post added.

"The actions by the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists continue to endanger international mariners and disrupt the commercial shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea and adjacent waterways," said General Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM Commander.

"We will continue to take actions to protect the lives of innocent mariners and we will always protect our people."