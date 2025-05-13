Trump administration approves massive weapons sale to UAE

Washington DC - US officials said Monday the State Department has authorized the sale of $1.4 billion worth of military aircraft and equipment to the United Arab Emirates , ahead of President Donald Trump's visit this week.

The proposed sale to the Gulf state involves six CH-47F Chinook helicopters and other equipment for $1.32 billion that would "support the foreign policy and national security of the United States," officials from the State Department Bureau of Political-Military Affairs said in a statement.

"The UAE will use these assets in search and rescue, disaster relief, humanitarian support, and counterterrorism operations," they said.

"The United Arab Emirates is a vital U.S. partner for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East."

Trump is scheduled to visit the oil-rich states of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE this week to discuss diplomatic needs on Gaza and Iran, along with major business deals that could touch on anything from defense and aviation to energy and artificial intelligence.

In addition to the helicopters, the State Department has approved the sale of $130 million in F-16 fighter jet components.

In a separate release, State Department officials said the F-16 parts would improve the UAE's "ability to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity to meet its national defense requirements."