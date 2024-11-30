US approves new arms sales to Taiwan as tensions escalate with China

Washington DC - The US has approved the proposed sale of spare parts for fighter jets and radar systems as well as communications equipment to Taiwan , in deals valued at $385 million, a US agency said Friday.

F-16 jets escort the plane of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te, who embarked on a trip to visit Taiwan's allies in the Pacific on Saturday. © Handout / Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense / AFP

While Washington does not have official diplomatic relations with Taipei, it remains the island's most important backer and biggest arms supplier.

The proposed sale of the F-16 and radar system parts consists of equipment in existing US military stocks and was worth an estimated $320 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement, with deliveries estimated to start in 2025.

"This proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," the DSCA said.

"The proposed sale will improve the recipient's ability to meet current and future threats by maintaining the operational readiness of the recipient's fleet of F-16 aircraft."

A separate sale involving follow-on support and equipment for a tactical communications system was worth $65 million, the DSCA said.

The deals were approved by the State Department, with the DSCA providing the required notification to Congress on Friday.

China insists self-ruled Taiwan is part of its territory and has long opposed US arms sales to the island.

The sales were announced as Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te was due to leave on Saturday for a trip to three Pacific island allies, with stopovers in Hawaii and the US territory of Guam.