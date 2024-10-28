China condemns US arms sales to Taiwan and vows "necessary measures"

Beijing, China - Officials in China have slammed the US after it announced a major arms sale to Taiwan worth approximately $2 billion.

The US has supplied nearly $2 billion in military supplies to Taiwan. © Unsplash/Simon Hurry

Beijing vowed to take "all necessary measures" to assert its sovereignty over Taiwan after the US on Friday approved a major arms sale package.

According to China's state-owned news agency Xinhua, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, urged the US to stop arming Taiwan, which Beijing sees as a "separatist" entity.

"We firmly oppose US arms sales to China's Taiwan region, which has been our consistent and clear stance," Zhu said in response to a media inquiry.

In a statement issued by China's foreign ministry in response to the $1.988 billion arms sale, Beijing warned that it could "seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiqués, especially the August 17 Communiqué of 1982."

"The sales seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and security interests, harm China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and send a gravely wrong message to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," the statement read.

"China strongly condemns and firmly opposes this and has lodged serious protests with the US... We will take resolute countermeasures and take all measures necessary to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity."