China threatens to crush Taiwanese independence in furious reaction to president's tour

Beijing, China - China on Thursday vowed to "resolutely crush" any attempts for Taiwan independence, as the self-ruled island's President Lai Ching-te is set to embark on an overseas trip.

China responded furiously to Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's planned international tour, threatening to "crush" any independence efforts. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory and balks at any official contact Taipei has with other countries, especially the US.

Responding to a question on whether China's military would take countermeasures against Lai's Pacific tour, Wu Qian said: "We firmly oppose official interaction with China's Taiwan region in any form."

"The Chinese (military) shoulders the sacred mission of safeguarding national sovereignty... and will resolutely crush all secessionist attempts for Taiwan independence," Wu, a spokesperson for China's defense ministry, told a press conference.

Taiwan's Lai will stop over in Hawaii and the US territory of Guam during a trip to three Pacific island nations, Taiwan's Presidential Office said, in his first overseas trip since taking office in May.

Lai will depart Saturday for a visit to the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau – the only Pacific islands among Taiwan's 12 remaining allies.

Beijing opposes international support that gives a sense of legitimacy to Taiwan and has blocked Taipei from many global forums, whittling down its diplomatic allies.