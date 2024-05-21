US to help Philippines jumpstart nuclear power production

Manila, Philippines - The Philippines and the US agreed Tuesday to train Filipinos how to build and operate nuclear power plants, as the Southeast Asian country seeks to boost its electricity supply.

The Philippines Department of Energy and the US Agency for International Development have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote US-Philippines Civil Nuclear Cooperation. © JAM STA ROSA / AFP

The announcement comes after Manila and Washington struck a nuclear cooperation agreement in November that cleared a path for US investment to jumpstart atomic power in the Philippines.



Under Tuesday's deal, the Philippine Department of Energy and the Philippine-American Educational Foundation will offer scholarships and exchange programs for Filipinos to learn about civil nuclear power and renewable energy.

"This will help the Philippines develop the skilled workforce needed to build a clean energy infrastructure, including the ability to operate state of the art nuclear power plants," Daniel Kritenbrink, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told a trade forum in Manila.

Philippine Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said the "advanced training" will ensure the country has the "human resources that are needed" for the sector.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos has signaled determination to adopt nuclear power in the country and has even flagged the possibility of reviving a mothballed $2.2 billion plant built during his father's dictatorship.