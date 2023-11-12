Abandoned chicken's heartwarming story touches millions on TikTok
When a little hen got abandoned in the woods, she was left for dead. But what could have been a tragic ending turned into a story that has TikTokers enraptured!
An animal lover walking in the woods found the poor chicken alone in a bush.
That's when Laura Zijltjen came in to the picture – she's an experienced animal keeper who was called in to help.
Laura got there as quickly as she could. What she found was heartbreaking: the chicken was heavily egg-bound, meaning her babies were stuck in her oviduct. This is a life-threatening condition.
In the now-viral TikTok, Laura gently picked up and cradled the sick hen, before taking he to a veterinary clinic.
Rescuer seeks new home for found hen
Laura did everything in her power to help the abandoned hen: warm baths, antibiotics, and pain relievers.
Luckily, with some love and care, the expectant mom is slowly making progress.
One thing is certain – she was found just in time to save her life.
Now that the hen is healing, Laura is working to find her a new home.
Her main message is also worth bearing in mind: "Don't get animals if you're not willing to care for them!!"
