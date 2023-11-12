Abandoned chicken's heartwarming story touches millions on TikTok

This little red hen got abandoned in the woods and left for dead luckily someone spotted it and called for help. The chicken's story broke TIkToker's hearts.

By Svea Nieberg

When a little hen got abandoned in the woods, she was left for dead. But what could have been a tragic ending turned into a story that has TikTokers enraptured!

This little red hen was abandoned and left for dead despite being egg-bound.
An animal lover walking in the woods found the poor chicken alone in a bush.

That's when Laura Zijltjen came in to the picture – she's an experienced animal keeper who was called in to help.

Laura got there as quickly as she could. What she found was heartbreaking: the chicken was heavily egg-bound, meaning her babies were stuck in her oviduct. This is a life-threatening condition.

In the now-viral TikTok, Laura gently picked up and cradled the sick hen, before taking he to a veterinary clinic.

Rescuer seeks new home for found hen

The hen is now recovering after being rescued just in time to save her life.
Laura did everything in her power to help the abandoned hen: warm baths, antibiotics, and pain relievers.

Luckily, with some love and care, the expectant mom is slowly making progress.

One thing is certain – she was found just in time to save her life.

Now that the hen is healing, Laura is working to find her a new home.

Her main message is also worth bearing in mind: "Don't get animals if you're not willing to care for them!!"

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/justchickenss

