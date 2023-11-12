Abandoned chicken's heartwarming story touches millions on TikTok

When a little hen got abandoned in the woods, she was left for dead. But what could have been a tragic ending turned into a story that has TikTokers enraptured!

This little red hen was abandoned and left for dead despite being egg-bound. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/justchickenss

An animal lover walking in the woods found the poor chicken alone in a bush.

That's when Laura Zijltjen came in to the picture – she's an experienced animal keeper who was called in to help.

Laura got there as quickly as she could. What she found was heartbreaking: the chicken was heavily egg-bound, meaning her babies were stuck in her oviduct. This is a life-threatening condition.

In the now-viral TikTok, Laura gently picked up and cradled the sick hen, before taking he to a veterinary clinic.