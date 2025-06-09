Pet owner realizes hilarious mistake after leaving cat and dog home alone for hours!

Louisiana - Pet owner Maddie got quite the surprise when she came home to check on her dog and cat , as a viral video reveals!

Maddie had accidentally locked her cat Ash in the dog cage. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mmmmmmmmmmk5

In a TikTok shared last month, Maddie is visibly shocked as she returns home to find her two pets in the same cage.

"I don't crate my cats ever," she explained in an interview with Newsweek.

"Usually, only Ivy, [my other cat], sneaks into them to nap when the cage is unlocked. But I've never seen Ash in there before."

It seems that Ash, who has black fur, blended in inside the cage and went unnoticed by Maddie for three hours.

Fortunately, her dog, two-year-old boxer Willow, has already formed a close bond with Ash.

"They acted like nothing had happened when I let them out and went right back to playing," Maddie explained.

The mishap has been viewed over four million times on TikTok, earning nearly 2,000 comments in the process.