Alligator discovered in New York City's Prospect Park lake!

A cold-shocked alligator was discovered in the middle of New York City's popular Prospect Park.

By Clemens Grosz

New York, New York - An alligator was discovered in a popular park in the middle of New York City!

A four-foot-long alligator was spotted in New York City's Prospect Park.
A four-foot-long alligator was spotted in New York City's Prospect Park.  © Facebook/Mike Roda

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation found the four-foot-long beast in a cold-shocked state on Sunday morning.

"It’s totally unexpected," Joseph Puleo, vice president of District Council 37, told the New York Post. "We were notified by someone who saw it. It wasn’t moving really at all."

Alligators can adapt their body temperature to that of their environment, but at low temperatures, their metabolism comes to a standstill and they can neither eat nor move.

Cuddly cat captures TikTokers' hearts with sweet reaction to a kiss
Cats Cuddly cat captures TikTokers' hearts with sweet reaction to a kiss

Park workers were able to capture the animal, drag it out of the water, and haul it away. No one was injured, and the alligator was fine, too.

The reptile was taken to Animal Care Centers of NYC, Puleo noted.

Was the alligator kept as a pet in Prospect Park?

Park workers were able to capture the reptile and take it to an animal care center.
Park workers were able to capture the reptile and take it to an animal care center.  © Facebook/Mike Roda

Alligators are typically found in the southeast United States.

It's unclear how this gator got all the way to the Big Apple.

The most likely explanation is that the animal was kept as a pet and then abandoned in the park.

Dog's makeover from poodle to Dalmatian wows the internet
Dogs Dog's makeover from poodle to Dalmatian wows the internet

Every day, thousands of New Yorkers visit the park in the borough of Brooklyn. The large pond, green spaces, and winding paths provide a natural oasis in the midst of the bustling city.

The alligator was found floating on the surface of the water in New York City's Prospect Park.
The alligator was found floating on the surface of the water in New York City's Prospect Park.  © tanybird/123RF

Prospect Park is especially popular with families. Luckily, the animal was discovered before any tragedy occurred.

Cover photo: Collage: Facebook/Mike Roda, tanybird/123RF

More on Animals: