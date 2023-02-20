Alligator discovered in New York City's Prospect Park lake!

New York, New York - An alligator was discovered in a popular park in the middle of New York City!

A four-foot-long alligator was spotted in New York City's Prospect Park. © Facebook/Mike Roda

The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation found the four-foot-long beast in a cold-shocked state on Sunday morning.

"It’s totally unexpected," Joseph Puleo, vice president of District Council 37, told the New York Post. "We were notified by someone who saw it. It wasn’t moving really at all."

Alligators can adapt their body temperature to that of their environment, but at low temperatures, their metabolism comes to a standstill and they can neither eat nor move.

Park workers were able to capture the animal, drag it out of the water, and haul it away. No one was injured, and the alligator was fine, too.

The reptile was taken to Animal Care Centers of NYC, Puleo noted.