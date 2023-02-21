Alligator fatally attacks Florida woman out walking her dog

St. Lucie County, Florida - An 85-year-old woman and her dog were brutally killed by an alligator while they were out for a walk.

An elderly Florida woman was walking her dog on Monday around a pond when a 700-pound alligator pulled her into the water and killed her (stock photo). © IMAGO / Wirestock

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office responded to emergency calls around noon on Monday at assisted living community Spanish Lakes Fairways, according to the Miami Herald.

The woman was walking her dog around the pond in the complex when a large gator snagged her pup.

Residents at the facility watched in horror as the woman tried to fight back to save her dog, but was pulled into the pond too.

Firefighters pulled her body from the water as authorities arrived. Fortunately, her dog managed to survive the attack.

Robert Lilly, a contracted nuisance alligator trapper, was called to the scene a few hours after the attack to capture the large predator.

"It was definitely a fight," Lilly said. "[We] snagged him on the bottom. He never surfaced. He stayed down the whole time. We were able to get a second hook in him and a hard line in him, so we could get him up."

The alligator was estimated to be 10 to 11 feet long, weighing in around 700 pounds.