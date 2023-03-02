An ape in action grips TikTok with some funny monkey business

Los Angeles, California - An inventive orangutan living at the Los Angeles Zoo is making millions of TikTok users grin, as a viral video of the animal grabbing a baby's bottle has gripped the internet.

A toddler dropped his bottle at the zoo, and when it bounced super close to the orangutan enclosure, it gave the primates an idea. © Screenshot/TikTok/cashinthecity

TikTok is going bananas for this little one's smarts!

TikToker CaShawna Wright caught an orangutan's awesome moves on camera at the Los Angeles Zoo during a trip in mid-February.

"My son dropped his bottle near the orangutans at the zoo," she captioned the clip of her "eventful day."

She told Yahoo! Life she was filming because as she, her one-year-old son Cruse, and her friend walked by the orangutans' enclosure, the animals were causing a stir with the visitors.

"The orangutans were humping each other," CaShawna explained.

CaShawn's son was so excited by the primates that he threw his bottle. It bounced and rolled into a pool of water just a few feet from the apes' fence. An orangutan immediately noticed the toddler's cup.

"I never expected what would happen next," said CaShawna.

