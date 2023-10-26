Angry hippo rushes safari couple and chomps down on car in terrifying video

Maun, Botswana - Wildlife photographers Bill and Linda Klipp of Key West, Florida, wanted to capture the perfect snapshot during a safari in Botswana. As luck would have it, a hippo offered itself as a model – with an unexpected twist.

A Florida couple on safari in the Okavango Delta was shocked when a hippo rushed toward them and bit into their SUV (stock image). © 123RF/gumbao

The couple was traversing the Okavango Delta with their tour guide when they suddenly spotted a hippo in a waterhole.

The lone hippo was lying calmly in the pool, snorting, yawning, and twitching its ears.

The photographers immediately pulled out their cameras. Bill Klipp described what happened next on his YouTube channel.

For some reason, the huge creature felt threatened and went on the attack. The couple filmed the hippo rushing out of the water, opening its mouth, and grabbing the passenger door of the SUV with its teeth.

Attempts to put the truck in reverse and escape failed. The animal had such a tight grip on the small truck that they couldn't budge.