What is the ugliest cat in the world?

The title of "ugliest cat in the world" is not a particularly coveted accolade. It does exist, though, so it's worth diving into. What is the world's ugliest cat, why is it so ugly, and what other cats share the ticket?



Even the ugliest cat in the world is still adorable in its own little way! © 123RF/dariakulkova Even the ugliest cat in the world has a few redeeming qualities that'll make the heart melt. Sure, these little monsters might not be quite as huggable as their cuter brothers and sisters, but they're still cats - and cats are always adorable! What makes a cat ugly, though? Did something terrible happen? It's time to take a look at the animal world record holder for the ugliest cat in the world. What is the world's ugliest cat, why is it so ugly, and what does it look like? Oh, and what other cats come close to this level of ugliness?

What is the world's ugliest cat?

The award for the ugliest cat in the world is, unsurprisingly, not one disputed by many people. Indeed, there are many cats that are of below-average appearance in the world, often featuring fur that's messed up, balding, and matted, but few people are going to point at these poor souls and criticize them for being ugly. We're going to break that rule, though, because Wilfred from London is almost certainly the ugliest cat we've ever seen. With a quirky look in his eyes, strange teeth, and a squinty face, you don't need to look far past his head to realize how ugly this dude is. While he hasn't been recognized by Guinness World Records, this chinchilla Persian has become famous for his ugliness, with an Instagram account that is just shy of a million followers. Wilfred's eyes are slanted, and he has a distinctive overbite that many point to as resembling monsters from the 80s movie "Gremlins". His coat white and disheveled, puffy and unkempt, Wilfred is one of the strangest-looking kitties we've ever laid eyes on. Despite his ugliness, Wilfred does still present a cuteness that must never go unrecognized. Sure, he's hardly a looker, but you still want to give him a cuddle, don't you?

Wilfred is one of the world's ugliest cats. © Screenshot/Instagram/@wilfredwarrior

Why is it the world's ugliest cat?

Wilfred is so unbelievably ugly simply due to the breed of cat he inhabits, the chinchilla Persian. Originating in the UK in the 1880s, these strange creatures were created by crossing Persian cats of two distinctive colors - smoke and silver tabby. Fascinatingly, Queen Victoria is rumored to have been a fan of the breed, adding to its increasing popularity as the English middle class grew in the late Victorian era. The breed was originally recognized in 1894, but its recognition in different countries occurred over multiple years due to communication difficulties at the time. Chinchilla Persians are quintessentially Victorian and were hit hard by both World Wars when the spread of different breeds became highly restricted. Smaller than your average Persian, these kitties have noses that are comparatively quite raised and feature short legs and robust bodies. While they don't necessarily look as ugly as you'd expect (indeed, they can look unbelievably adorable), they are susceptible to genetic problems that can cause physical changes to their bodies. Our dear friend Wilfred, for example, looks like someone's taken his face and shrunk it using a funnel, pushing his eyes into the center and making his nose remarkably small. He also has an overbite, which of course, doesn't help, but is highly common in chinchilla Persians due to their shortened heads and flattened faces. What's sad is that cats like Wilfred don't just look strange but will likely struggle in life due to their physical traits. Chinchilla Persians often have issues eating and drinking due to the shape of their face, the same characteristic that earns Wilfred that spot as the ugliest cat.

Pictures of the ugliest cat in the world

It's hard to really describe what Wilfred looks like without either being mean or simply showing a picture. The thing is, while he is certainly one of the ugliest cats in the world, he's still unbelievably cute and adorable. We wish him the best and hope that his Instagram career continues to be fruitful! Here are a selection of Wilfred's Instagram pictures. Behold: The ugliest cat in the world!

What are some other ugly cats?

Tardar Sauce, the cat that made history when she became the face of the "Grumpy Cat" meme many years ago, is also a contender for ugliest cat. Famous for her perpetually grumpy facial expression, Tardar Sauce has continued to attract enormous amounts of media and fan attention even after her passing in 2019. Also part-Persian (a ragdoll-Persian mix), "Grumpy Cat" will live on in our hearts and minds, as well as our Facebook pages. She will be remembered for her grandma persona and the way that she forlornly yearned for the day when her frowned face could turn into a smile. Rest in peace, Tardar Sauce.

Ugly cats don't get Guinness World Records