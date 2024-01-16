Animal rescuers spring into action to save tropical mystery birds
Brookvale, Australia - An arborist from Australia removing a fallen tree stopped in his tracks when he saw something fluffy. Upon closer look, he found two baby lorikeets!
A pair of adorable baby birds, whose nest had fallen during a storm, were cuddled up together and in need of help!
The shocked tree expert wasn't sure what to do with the animals and called the WIRES, Australia's largest wildlife rescue organization.
Two experts arrived with a plan to help the babies.
"It is rare to have this situation, as generally the whole tree falls over in a storm," a WIRES representative told Dodo.
Unfortunately, the storm had demolished half the tree and destroyed the bird's hollow.
Luckily, the animal rescuers had a plan!
The baby bird rescue was a success
Animal rescuers created a new hollow for the baby lorikeets and attached the nesting box to the part of the tree that was still upright.
Then the rescuers gently placed baby birds inside the structure and out of harm's way.
“These two chicks were very lucky that the arborist noticed them and WIRES was called to help," said the WIRES rep.
"It is unlikely they would have survived in such an exposed nest open to the elements, so attaching the nesting box was the perfect solution."
Rescuers returned to the new nest nightly to feed the displaced chicks since their parents weren't around.
This routine continued – until the rescuers got a heartwarming surprise!
One evening, they were about to feed the baby birds when an adult wedge-tailed lorikeet stuck its head out of the nest box. The parrot parents had returned at last!
Eight days later, they checked on the flock and found that the birds were thriving. Mission accomplished!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/WIRES