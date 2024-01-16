Animal rescuers spring into action to save tropical mystery birds

Brookvale, Australia - An arborist from Australia removing a fallen tree stopped in his tracks when he saw something fluffy. Upon closer look, he found two baby lorikeets !

Two baby birds were found huddled under tree debris after they fell from their hollow. © Screenshot/Facebook/WIRES

A pair of adorable baby birds, whose nest had fallen during a storm, were cuddled up together and in need of help!

The shocked tree expert wasn't sure what to do with the animals and called the WIRES, Australia's largest wildlife rescue organization.

Two experts arrived with a plan to help the babies.

"It is rare to have this situation, as generally the whole tree falls over in a storm," a WIRES representative told Dodo.

Unfortunately, the storm had demolished half the tree and destroyed the bird's hollow.

Luckily, the animal rescuers had a plan!