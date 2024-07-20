Baby animal was saved by rescuers using a flour tortilla!

Texas - When a family discovered a presumably orphaned Mississippi kite hatchling while out barbecuing, they wrapped it in a tortilla to keep warm. But don't worry – nobody wanted to eat the animal !

The baby animal wrapped in a tortilla is safe and sound! A family from Texas came up with an unusual idea to keep the little one warm. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center//Facebook/Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center recently reported the incident on Facebook.



"Only in Texas and maybe Mexico," the rescuer began in her post explaining the situation, going on to explain that her organization got a call about a baby animal in need.

"We wrapped him in a warm tortilla," the family reportedly told Christy, after which "there was a significant silence."

Concerned and confused, she sent rehabber Amee to investigate.

Amee found the Mississippi kite safe and snuggly warm in its floury blankie.

Apparently, the family had been worried that the baby would be cold and so they heated the tortilla to keep the bird's body temperature up.

"Undoubtedly, it was an inventive method to keep the baby warm, and surprisingly, it was effective," Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center wrote.